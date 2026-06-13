WASHINGTON—President Trump closed his eyes and appeared to nod off while seated in a suite this week at an NBA Finals game in New York City as cameras caught him snacking on french fries and pizza. He returned to the White House after 2 a.m.
At 80, Trump is everywhere and showing signs of age
SummaryBy making the president an omnipresent figure, White House advisers are surfacing both vigor and flubs.
WASHINGTON—President Trump closed his eyes and appeared to nod off while seated in a suite this week at an NBA Finals game in New York City as cameras caught him snacking on french fries and pizza. He returned to the White House after 2 a.m.
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