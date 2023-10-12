At Israel-Lebanon Border, Fears Grow of a Second Battlefront

Hezbollah entered the fray on Sunday by launching several mortars into Israel. Israeli strikes into Lebanon killed three Hezbollah fighters on Monday. Hezbollah responded with an attack that killed the deputy commander of the Israeli army brigade in the region and two soldiers. On Tuesday, Hezbollah fired antitank missiles at Israeli military positions on the border. On Wednesday, Israel and Hezbollah again traded fire at the border, about 10 miles from the Mediterranean Sea.

