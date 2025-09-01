Defiance in Tianjin: India rejects US pressure with stronger China-Russia bonds
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 01 Sep 2025, 09:12 PM IST
India reset ties with China and strengthened its partnership with Russia at the SCO summit in Tianjin. The gathering was a message of defiance to the US, which has criticized India's relationships.
India leveraged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to reset its ties with China and strengthen its partnership with Russia, recalibrating its foreign policy at a time when tariff wars are reshaping global dynamics. The two-day gathering of 10 national leaders in China's Tianjin also sent a message of defiance to the US, which has skewered India over its relations with the two countries.
