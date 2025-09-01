Defiance in Tianjin: India rejects US pressure with stronger China-Russia bonds

The Tianjin declaration comes at a time the US, led by President Donald Trump, has sought to cast itself as a peacemaker in South Asia, claiming to have facilitated a ceasefire following recent India-Pakistan hostilities. The document “strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms" and explicitly referred not only to the Pahalgam attack but also to the Jaffer Express and Khuzdar terror strikes in Pakistan. It called for curbing the “cross-border movement" of terrorists — language that directly reflects India’s long-standing demands.