Atishi’s first major decision as Delhi CM – Minimum wage hike for unorganised sector workers: Check details

Delhi CM Atishi announced new minimum wage rates: 18,066 for unskilled, 19,929 for semi-skilled, and 21,917 for skilled workers, marking her first significant decision. She criticized the BJP for low wages in their states and committed to revising the rates biannually.

Published25 Sep 2024, 05:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses during a meeting with the cabinet ministers and all the department heads, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses during a meeting with the cabinet ministers and all the department heads, in New Delhi(Atishi - X)

In her inaugural move as Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi announced significant increases in minimum wage rates on Wednesday, establishing them at 18,066 for unskilled workers, 19,929 for semi-skilled workers, and 21,917 for skilled laborers. This decision was made during her first press conference since taking office.

CM Atishi praised the efforts of her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that under his leadership, the AAP government has implemented the highest minimum wages in the country for city laborers. “If you look at the minimum wages across the country, Arvind Kejriwal's government has given the highest minimum wages in the country,” she stated.

“To stop the exploitation of poor people, the Delhi government has taken the minimum wage to a historic level. The BJP has always worked against the poor, and we can see it in two ways.”

The Chief Minister didn't hold back in her criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labeling them as "anti-poor" and highlighting the disparity in wages across states governed by the saffron party. She emphasized that, “BJP-ruled states often have minimum wages that are probably half of what it is in Delhi.”

Atishi detailed the history of the minimum wage struggle in Delhi, noting, “The first time when Arvind Kejriwal's government talked about increasing the minimum wage in 2016-2017, the BJP stopped us. After which the Delhi government brought an order from the court to increase the minimum wage. BJP strongly opposed it, but Arvind Kejriwal's government fought and brought a decision in favor of the common people of Delhi.”

She reiterated the government’s commitment to revising these minimum wages twice a year, ensuring continuous support for the labor force of unorganised sector in Delhi.

New Chief Minister Atishi also expressed her dedication to improving living standards for workers despite ‘opposition challenges from the BJP’.

Atishi assumed the role of Chief Minister on September 22, following AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's resignation on September 17. In a poignant moment during her announcement, she placed an empty chair beside her own, declaring, “This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months.”

Arvind Kejriwal, who recently regained his freedom from Tihar jail in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case, stated he would only return to office with a renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the upcoming assembly elections, expected in February 2025.

