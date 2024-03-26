Attack on Russian concert hall threatens Putin’s strongman image
Yaroslav Trofimov , Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Mar 2024, 12:17 PM IST
SummaryBackers of Moscow’s authoritarian system pledged it would provide security. Now the Kremlin confronts Islamist terrorism at home and a costly war abroad.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed American warnings of an imminent terrorist attack and urged leaders of the country’s security services to focus on catching Ukrainian spies instead.
