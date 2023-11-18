Australia accuses China of injuring naval divers with sonar pulses
The divers were attempting to remove fishing nets from the propellers of a frigate in international waters when they were targeted by a Chinese naval destroyer.
SYDNEY—Australia accused the Chinese navy of injuring some of its divers with sonar pulses during an operation near Japan, reigniting tensions between a key U.S. ally and Beijing just days after their leaders met to stabilize ties.
