Autocracies are exporting autocracy to their diasporas

Another focus should be tech platforms. Banning apps like WeChat, which although privately owned is headquartered in Singapore and used by the state to monitor Chinese abroad, would be an extreme move. In any case, doing so would not help the many recent emigrants who are users of Weixin, the Chinese version of WeChat, with accounts still registered to Chinese phone numbers. But it is reasonable to demand that foreign apps, particularly those based in autocratic states without human-rights protections, show that they protect personal data and that their operations abroad are separate from their parent company. America has imposed these kinds of safeguards on TikTok, another Chinese app.