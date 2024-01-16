Ayodhya Ram mandir ceremony made a 'political Narendra Modi function,' says Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland | Top quotes
Speaking at press conference during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Kohima, Nagaland, on Tuesday. In a press conference, Gandhi spoke on a host of topics — from Ram temple inauguration to discussion within the INDIA bloc to the "hybrid" nature of his latest yatra. Here's in detail what he said during the press conference on Tuesday:
2. On being called "anti-Hindu"
Rahul Gandhi said those who keep a public relation with religion, try to take advantage of it. In contrast, "...Someone who actually believes in religion keeps a personal relation with it. He uses religion in his life," Gandhi added.
"I do not try to take advantage of my religion, I have no interest. I try to live as per the principles of religion. I behave nicely with people, and I respect them. When says something to me, I don't respond with arrogance, I listen to them. I don't spread hatred. For me, this is the Hindu religion. I follow this in life. But I don't need to wear it over my shirt. Those who do not believe in it, need to wear it over their shirt," Gandhi said.
3. On Nitish Kumar turning down INDIA convener post
Rahul Gandhi said there is mutual respect and affection between the leaders of the Indian formation. "I am very confident that such small issues in the INDIA alliance will be resolved and together we will contest against BJP and defeat them," the Congress leader added.
4. On seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc members
Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the status of the INDIA bloc is very good. He said the party is in conversation with the partners and the seat-sharing discussions are "going quite well". "Let's see where those discussions end," he added.
"But broadly, a lot of those are quite simple, they are not complex discussions. They are relatively easy discussions to have. So, I am quite confident that they will be resolved," Gandhi added. He said, "I see the INDIA alliance placed very well in taking on the BJP in 2024."
5. On Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Rahul Gandhi said the yatra is "an ideological" one and is designed to place certain issues on the table - "frankly to place on the table a huge amount of injustice that is taking place in this country...". He said the aim of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is social justice, economic justice and political justice.
He said he wanted this to be a Yatra on foot. "But that would have been very long and there was not much time. So, this is a hybrid Yatra...," Gandhi said. "This is Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Its goal is social justice, economic justice and political justice, about raising issues," Gandhi said.
6. Why Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began from Manipur
"We started from Manipur, there was a thought behind it as grave injustice has been done to Manipur. For the first time, violence went on for months in an Indian state and the PM and people of the BJP didn't even visit it. We then went to Nagaland. The PM had made a commitment to the people of Nagaland too. That commitment too was not met...," Rahul Gandhi said.