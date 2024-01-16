Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Kohima, Nagaland, on Tuesday. In a press conference, Gandhi spoke on a host of topics — from Ram temple inauguration to discussion within the INDIA bloc to the "hybrid" nature of his latest yatra. Here's in detail what he said during the press conference on Tuesday:

On Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function". He added, "It's become a RSS-BJP function and I think that is why the Congress president said that he would not go to the function." Rahul Gandhi said his party members "are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function". "So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS...," Gandhi added.

On being called "anti-Hindu"

Rahul Gandhi said those who keep a public relation with religion, try to take advantage of it. In contrast, "...Someone who actually believes in religion keeps a personal relation with it. He uses religion in his life," Gandhi added.

"I do not try to take advantage of my religion, I have no interest. I try to live as per the principles of religion. I behave nicely with people, and I respect them. When says something to me, I don't respond with arrogance, I listen to them. I don't spread hatred. For me, this is the Hindu religion. I follow this in life. But I don't need to wear it over my shirt. Those who do not believe in it, need to wear it over their shirt," Gandhi said.