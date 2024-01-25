Ram Mandir ceremony poses bigger challenge for opposition ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir could potentially secure a third term win for the BJP-led NDA, presenting a bigger challenge for the opposition INDIA bloc.
The start of January's third week saw the nation engage in what Mikhail Bakhtin has described as ‘carnivalesque’. The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's half constructed Ram Mandir was paradigmatic of the Bakhtin described de-stabilization or reversal of power structures, as happens in traditional forms of carnival.