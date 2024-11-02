’B in BJP stands for betrayal, J stands for jumla’: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points

In Karnataka, PM Modi criticizes Congress for failing promises, igniting a political debate. Congress retaliates, labeling BJP's government as deceitful, while both parties argue over economic issues and accountability.

Written By Sayantani
Published2 Nov 2024, 08:26 AM IST
'They stand badly exposed': PM Modi slams Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on poll promises
'They stand badly exposed': PM Modi slams Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on poll promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticisms of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have ignited a fierce political debate in Karnataka, highlighting the growing tensions. PM Modi accused the Congress of being unable to fulfill poll promises in Karnataka

Stating that the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' while 'J' stands for 'jumla', Kharge said in a post on X, “Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot and Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your government! Your drum beating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!”

BJP’s Allegations of Deceit

PM Modi claimed the Congress Party is failing to keep promises in Karnataka and other states, stating, "The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible."

Worsening Governance

PM Modi remarked that Congress's governance is "turning from bad to worse," highlighting unfulfilled commitments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Congress Hits Back

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge responded sharply, stating, "Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your (PM Modi) Govt!"

Kharge's PR Stunt Accusation

Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Modi's 100-day plan as a "cheap PR stunt," and cited an RTI response that declined to provide details on Modi's claim about consulting 20 lakh people for a roadmap.

Modi Ki Guarantee

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Modi's promises, calling "Modi Ki Guarantee" a "cruel joke on 140 crore Indians."

Economic Woes

PM Modi asserted, "The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women," lamenting unfulfilled promises that dilute existing benefits.

Siddaramaiah’s Defence

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah countered Modi by claiming, "We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people," referencing a budget of over 52,000 crore for five guarantees.

Corruption Claims

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of leaving Karnataka "plagued with 40 per cent commission corruption," stating, “We're using that same 40 per cent -- redirecting it to benefit the people.”

Political Battle Intensifies

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel warned Modi against "petty politics," stating, "The Prime Minister should not be indulging in petty politics and should not play this dirty blame game for short political gains."

Parameshwara’s Rebuttal

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara dismissed Modi's criticisms as "election-driven jealousy," affirming, “We have made a provision of around 56,000 crore in our budget for these guarantees."

"This is nothing but a jealousy factor...They pick up something whenever there is an election. Why didn't he talk about these things earlier? PM has every right to talk about something, he should have talked about this when we started implementing this," the Karnataka Minister added.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Business NewsPolitics’B in BJP stands for betrayal, J stands for jumla’: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points

