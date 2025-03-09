Baba Ramdev tears into Donald Trump: US President created world record in ‘tariff terrorism’, ‘ripped democracy’

Donald trump Tariff Wars: Amid global tension of trade wars, ignited by US President Donald Trump, Baba Ramdev has made explosive claims on the Republican urging ‘Indians to unite’. Ramdev has said that Donald Trump “created a new world record of 'tariff terrorism'. He has ripped off democracy by threatening poor and developing nations”.

Alleging an ‘era of intellectual colonisation’, Baba Ramdev said that , ever since Donald Trump assumed power in 2025 January, ‘he is taking the world to a different era’.

“This is economic terrorism”, Baba Ramdev warned.

“In such a case, India needs to develop. All Indians should unite to build a strong nation and answer all these destructive powers”, Baba Ramdev suggested.

What Tariff has Trump Imposed on India? US President Donald Trump has not specifically imposed new tariffs on India recently, although he has threatened reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India, which are set to take effect from April 2025.

Donald Trump has been critical of India's high tariffs, particularly on automobile imports, which he claims are over 100%.

Instead, Donald Trump has emphasised the need for reciprocal tariffs, suggesting that the US will impose tariffs on countries that charge higher tariffs on American goods.

Donald Trump's Tariff Wars President Donald Trump has reignited a trade war by imposing tariffs on imports from the United States' key trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China.

As of February 2025, a 25% tariff was levied on goods from Canada and Mexico, while a 10% tariff was applied to all Chinese imports.

This move triggered retaliatory actions from these countries. The move also has the potential to disrupt nearly $2.2 trillion in annual US trade. Donald Trump's strategy is aimed at addressing perceived trade imbalances and enhancing US manufacturing, but economists warn that these tariffs could lead to higher consumer prices and economic instability globally.

What is intellectual colonisation? Intellectual colonisation refers to the imposition of one culture's values, knowledge systems, and ideologies upon another, often without territorial control.

This phenomenon is characterised by the dominance of foreign educational systems, languages, and cultural norms, which can lead to the erasure of local identities and intellectual dependence on the dominant culture.

Intellectual colonisation is often seen as a continuation of historical colonialism, exploiting local resources and manipulating collective consciousness through education and media, thereby creating a global hierarchy of knowledge with Western cultures typically at the forefront.

Patanjali's Mega Plant in Nagpur Baba Ramdev was in Nagpur on Sunday to inaugurate Patanjali's mega food and herbal park in Mihan, Nagpur. The mega plant is set to become Asia's largest orange processing facility. The plant has secured a ₹1,500 crore investment. The mega food park promises to transform the agricultural landscape of Vidarbha, processing 800 tonnes of fruit daily.