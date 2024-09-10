Babita Phogat accuses Bhupinder Hooda of ‘breaking families’, snubs Vinesh for joining Congress: ‘Should obey Mahavir’

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Babita Phogat, the celebrated wrestler and BJP leader, has leveled accusations against senior Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that he has caused a significant “rift” in the Phogat family. This claim comes in the wake of her cousin, Vinesh Phogat, joining the Congress party shortly after retiring from wrestling.

In a statement to reporters on Tuesday, Babita Phogat asserted that Bhupinder Hooda’s actions were designed to sow discord within her family. BJP leader Babita Phogat declared, “Bhupinder Hooda succeeded in creating a rift in the Phogat family. People will teach him a lesson. The Congress's agenda has been to divide and rule. They have always worked to break families.”

Babita Phogat criticized Vinesh for making a rushed decision to join Congress, emphasizing that Vinesh should have heeded the guidance of their uncle, Mahavir Phogat.

“Mahavir Phogat is Vinesh's guru. She should have obeyed her guru. Guru shows the right path,” Babita said, reflecting her belief that Vinesh’s focus should have remained on her wrestling career and the upcoming 2028 Olympics.

“If she had focused on her wrestling career, she could have achieved great success in the next Olympics,” Babita added.

Vinesh Phogat to contest Haryana Polls Last week, Vinesh Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, joined the Congress party. Vinesh has been given a ticket to contest the Haryana assembly elections from the Julana constituency.

The Haryana assembly elections are set for October 5, with the results to be counted on October 8.

Mahavir Phogat snubs Vinesh for joining politics Mahavir Phogat has expressed disappointment with his niece Vinesh Phogat’s decision to enter politics and contest the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024.

According to India Today, Mahavir Phogat stated that Vinesh should have prioritized her athletic career, specifically aiming for a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics. “I wanted Vinesh to participate in one more Olympics and win a gold medal. She should have focused on achieving her Olympic goal. I am against her joining politics,” he remarked.

Also Read | Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and…: Brij Bhushan slams Hooda family

The acclaimed wrestling coach, who has been honored with the Dronacharya Award, emphasized that a shift to politics often signals the end of an athlete’s potential.

“All hopes are lost when a player decides to join politics. I am not sure how much good she will do for the players by entering politics. A player should focus on training new talent rather than stepping into politics. This can also be done by joining the federation,” Mahavir Phogat told News 18.

Babita Phogat misses BJP ticket Babita, who joined the BJP in 2019 and ran for office unsuccessfully, was not nominated this time. Despite this, she expressed her support for the party's decision, stating, “Party is bigger than the individual and the country is bigger than the party.”