Bad ideas are back on the menu in the Middle East
The Economist 5 min read 20 Dec 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Summary
- From a proxy force in south Lebanon to regime change, what’s old is new again
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the late 1990s Israel started work on a memorial to honour the South Lebanon Army (SLA), its proxy force during its occupation of Lebanon. It was inaugurated in May 2000, two days before Israeli troops withdrew from the country. The SLA collapsed almost immediately; its fighters fled to Israel or surrendered. The monument was blown up by Hizbullah.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less