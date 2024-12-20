Bad ideas are back on the menu in the Middle East

A revived SLA would fare little better. Few Lebanese would be willing to join a force that would be seen as an Israeli proxy. The regular army, for all its faults, is seen as one of the few bodies that transcends Lebanon’s endemic sectarianism. A new SLA would be mired in it, alarming Hizbullah’s Shia constituency, which would probably see the force as a threat. That would be true even if, as Mr Lapid suggests, the new militia was placed under the authority of the Lebanese government.