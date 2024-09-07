Bajrang Punia counters Brij Bhushan Singh after ‘cheating’ dig at Vinesh Phogat: ‘Aapko bahut saare thappad lagte agar…’

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday, sparking a war of words with former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Bajrang Punia counters Brij Bhushan Singh after ‘cheating’ dig at Vinesh Phogat: ‘Aapko bahut saare thappad lagte agar…'
Bajrang Punia counters Brij Bhushan Singh after ‘cheating’ dig at Vinesh Phogat: ‘Aapko bahut saare thappad lagte agar…’(Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Newly inducted Congress leader Bajrang Punia accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh of ‘gloating’ at the recent Olympic loss faced by Vinesh Phogat. The remarks came after the BJP leader accused the wrestler of ‘cheating’ by taking another wrestler's spot at the Paris Games.

Agar ladkiyon mei thappad maarne ki himmat uss waqt hoti, to aapko bahut saare thappad lagte (If the girls had the courage to slap you back then, you would have been slapped many times). Brij Bhushan Singh is a history sheeter, with charges from theft to sedition. The BJP is supporting him,” Punia told India Today.

Also Read | ’Congress will regret’: BJP’s Brij Bhushan on Vinesh, Bajrang joining party

Meanwhile Singh dubbed the two wrestlers who had led protests calling for his dismission 'Haryana ke khalnayaks'. The former MP said Phogat had broken the rules by participating in a trial.

“You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same…She went to the Olympics by taking the spot of the girl who had defeated her in the trials, and by creating a commotion. Therefore, whatever happened to her was justified, and she deserved it,” he had opined.

Also Read | ’God punished Vinesh’: Brij Bhushan levels allegations against Phogat, Punia

The recently appointed working chairman of All India Kisan Congress also said that the ‘lost’ Olympic medal would have belonged to 140 crore Indians rather than Phogat alone.

"This exposes the mentality of Brij Bhushan Singh towards the country…Those who celebrated Vinesh’s disqualification, are they deshbhakts? We are fighting for the country since childhood, and they dare to teach us patriotism. They are molesting girls," he told the publication.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsBajrang Punia counters Brij Bhushan Singh after ‘cheating’ dig at Vinesh Phogat: ‘Aapko bahut saare thappad lagte agar…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue