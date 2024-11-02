‘Balasaheb would have broken his…’: CM Shinde, BJP slam Arvind Sawant over ‘imported maal’ remark on Shaina NC

Arvind Sawant's derogatory comments about Shaina NC sparked outrage in Maharashtra politics. Kirit Somaiya and CM Eknath Shinde condemned the remarks, highlighting the importance of respectful language towards women in politics as the state prepares for elections on November 20.

Written By Sayantani
Updated2 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant interacts with the media, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant interacts with the media, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (PTI)

Tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape escalated over derogatory comments made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, targeting Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena party leader Shaina NC. Arvind Sawant referred to Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as “imported maal.” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have both publicly condemned the remarks, demanding accountability and respect for women in politics.

Kirit Somaiya Calls for Arvind Sawant's Apology

On Saturday, Kirit Somaiya did not hold back in his criticism of Uddhav Thackeray's faction, urging them to reflect on their language. Speaking to ANI, he stated, “Uddhav Thackeray Sena uses a word like 'maal' for a woman candidate, Shaina NC. They should feel ashamed. Uddhav Thackeray should apologise to the nation.”

Somaiya's remarks highlight a growing concern about the treatment of women in political discourse, particularly in the context of an upcoming election.

CM Eknath Shinde Weighs In

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, echoed Somaiya's sentiments, declaring Sawant's comments as “unfortunate.” He suggested that if Balasaheb Thackeray, the late founder of the Shiv Sena, were alive, he would have strongly condemned such remarks.

"It's very unfortunate. Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable, and no amount of criticism is enough," Shinde asserted. He added that actions like Sawant's expose the true character of the party, stating, “If Balasaheb were alive, he would have strongly condemned and would have broken his mouth.”

Arvind Sawant's ‘Imported Maal’ Remark Row

The uproar began when Arvind Sawant referred to Shaina NC as “imported maal,” implying that outsiders do not belong in Maharashtra’s political scene. He said, “Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does."

In response to the comments, Shaina NC filed a complaint at the Nagpada Police Station, asserting her right to challenge derogatory remarks against her. "FIR has been registered regarding outraging the modesty of a woman and defamation as he has used a derogatory remark. The law will take its course," she stated, emphasising her commitment to justice.

Arvind Sawant Defends Himself Amid Backlash

Facing significant backlash, Sawant attempted to clarify his comments, claiming he did not mention Shaina NC by name. “I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar,” he said.

He also defended his respect for women, insisting, “I have always respected women and accused my opponents of trying to tarnish my reputation.” Sawant portrayed Shaina NC as a friend, stating, “Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me, and I respect her.”

Maharashtra Elections 2024

With the Maharashtra Assembly election approaching on November 20, political tensions are running high. Both major parties are gearing up for a battle, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
