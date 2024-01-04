Bangladesh Shows the Limits of Biden’s ‘Democracy Promotion’
SummaryFinger wagging proved ineffective in preventing the country’s slide toward illiberalism.
Bangladeshi voters head to the polls on Sunday for an election in which the result is all but preordained. Thanks to an opposition party boycott, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the ruling Awami League is poised to win a fourth consecutive term as leader of the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people. A Hasina victory will also mark a defeat for President Biden, who has made Bangladesh a centerpiece of his effort to place democracy at the heart of U.S. foreign policy.