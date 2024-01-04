Bangladesh Shows the Limits of Biden’s ‘Democracy Promotion’

But the White House was either too tentative to use that leverage or overconfident that it could shame Ms. Hasina into better behavior. Mr. Biden pointedly excluded Bangladesh from the U.S.’s two high-profile Summits for Democracy, while inviting several countries with arguably worse records. In 2021 the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Batallion, an anticrime and antiterrorism unit, for serious human-rights abuses. Last year the U.S. ambassador to Dhaka made his concerns about Bangladeshi elections public, and the State Department imposed visa restrictions on people it identified as “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining" the Bangladeshi election.