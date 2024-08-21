Bangladesh’s protesters take power and find governing isn’t easy
Krishna Pokharel , Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM IST
SummaryStudent leaders who helped toppled the prime minister now have a place in an interim government—and have to answer to the pent-up demands of a public still hungry for change.
DHAKA, Bangladesh—Three months ago, 26-year-old Nahid Islam was airing his views in online posts about the war in Gaza and alerting followers to a book club discussion. Now the sociology student—who helped lead protests that toppled Bangladesh’s longtime leader, Sheikh Hasina—is the country’s technology and telecom minister, making decisions that affect 170 million people.
