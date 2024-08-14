Bangladesh’s ‘village banker’ faces toughest challenge yet: Running his country
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 14 Aug 2024, 03:05 PM IST
SummaryMuhammad Yunus is an idealist obsessed with eradicating poverty—and a political novice who faces treacherous pitfalls.
DHAKA, Bangladesh—A year after Muhammad Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize for pioneering tiny loans to the world’s poor, he announced plans to form his own political party.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less