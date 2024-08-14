Bangladesh’s ‘village banker’ faces toughest challenge yet: Running his country

During Bangladesh’s war of independence against Pakistan in 1971, Yunus lobbied for the U.S. government to officially recognize the new country and helped run a newsletter for the Bangladeshi diaspora. He returned to Bangladesh in 1972, eager to participate in building the new country led by freedom fighter Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father, first taking on a role in the government’s planning commission before returning to his hometown university to teach economics.