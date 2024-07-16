‘Baniya ka beta’ Amit Shah takes ‘payi-payi ka hisab’ dig at Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda's 'Haryana Mange Hisaab' campaign, accusing a decade of misgovernance. Shah demanded accountability for corruption, casteism, injustice, and nepotism, promising to provide answers.

Updated16 Jul 2024, 10:14 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves to the gathering with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the 'Backward Class Samman Sammelan' organised at Central University of Haryana, in Mahendragarh on Tuesday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves to the gathering with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ’Backward Class Samman Sammelan’ organised at Central University of Haryana, in Mahendragarh on Tuesday(Amit Shah-X)

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took a swipe at senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda's 'Haryana Mange Hisaab' campaign, demanding accountability for what he termed as a decade of misgovernance and hindrance to Haryana's progress.

"Baniya ka beta hu, payi-payi ka hisab leke chalta hu [I am the son of a Baniya (merchant community), I have come with an account every single penny]," Amit Shah said.

"You give an account of corruption in jobs, spreading casteism, injustice with the oppressed and nepotism.

"What account do you want? We will give you an account of things, and the people of Haryana will seek an account from the Congress," he said.

Amit Shah also urged the public, including BJP workers, to demand an audit of the funds allocated for development projects during the Congress' 10-year tenure.

On Monday, the Congress launched the 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, focusing on critiquing the ruling BJP on issues such as unemployment and law and order in preparation for the upcoming assembly polls.

Amit Shah made his second visit to Haryana in under a month, following his address to BJP leaders and workers at the party's extended state executive meeting in Panchkula on 29 June.

Speaking at the 'Backward Classes Samman Sammelan' in Mahendragarh, Haryana, BJP leader Amit Shah criticized the previous Congress administrations at both the state and central levels. He alleged that from 2004 to 2014, these governments allocated only 41,000 crore for development projects in Haryana. In contrast, Shah highlighted that the BJP-led government, known for its 'double-engine' approach, has provided 2.59 lakh crore for development in the state.

Amit Shah accused the Congress of being anti-backwards classes, alleging that if the party gained power in Haryana, it would take away reservations meant for backward classes and allocate them to Muslims instead.

"I want to assure you that we (BJP) will not allow Muslim reservation in Haryana. We will protect the rights of backward classes," Amit Shah said.

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

First Published:16 Jul 2024, 10:14 PM IST
