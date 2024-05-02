Banking on suvidha: How state welfare schemes can help BJP win a third term
Summary
- When BJP stormed back to power in the 2019 elections, surpassing all expectations and winning 303 of the 543 seats, Narendra Modi’s strong welfare platform was widely credited. But this Lok Sabha election, it is more about a ‘double-engine’ benefit. We tell you why.
Assam/Uttar Pradesh/Madhya Pradesh: On a hot and dusty summer afternoon in the sleepy village of Kalidevi in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Jhabua district, Vijay Katara and Aman Damore, both in their late 20s, sip buttermilk and discuss the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “We support Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done a lot of work. From good roads to houses, and gas cylinders to water," says Damore, as Katara nods. “More importantly, Mamaji (as former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is known) did some excellent work, and his schemes, especially Ladli Behna Yojana, have reached everyone. So, the BJP government both in the state and Centre have together given the needy a lot of suvidha (facilities)."