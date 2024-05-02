Banking on suvidha: How state welfare schemes can help BJP win a third term

In Madhya Pradesh, Lalita Solanki, a resident of Pipaldela village in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district, runs a small tailoring shop. Solanki, who is in her late 20s, sews away on her sewing machine on a particularly warm afternoon, as she explains why she supports the saffron party. “BJP has done good work. It has given us houses, gas connections, better roads, water through Nal Se Jal and most importantly, the Ladli Behna scheme," she gushes. “All women get regular monthly financial support. Many women have absolutely no source of income and their husbands don’t give them any money either. Mamaji made sure that with the Ladli scheme, women are financially empowered, at least to some extent, and have some disposable income to spend on themselves."