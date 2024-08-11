Batchmates hail appointment of ‘disciplinarian’ Somanathan as cabinet secretary

New Delhi: The appointment of senior IAS officer T.V. Somanathan as the new cabinet secretary of India has been hailed by many of his colleagues and batchmates as the right choice to lead the country's bureaucracy.

Somanathan, who ranked second in the 1987 Civil Services Examination, will take over from the outgoing 1982-batch officer Rajiv Gauba, who has held the post since 30 August 2019. Gauba, the longest-serving Cabinet Secretary, will complete a five-year term upon his retirement.

The cabinet secretary is the top-most civil servant of the country, and comes under the direct control of the prime minister.

Among his many achievements, Somanathan played a key role in implementing fiscal reforms, including the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July 2017, while serving as joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Also, he helped manage the Indian economy during one of its most challenging times, the Covid-19 pandemic, while serving as expenditure secreary in the ministry of finance.

It was Somanathan who played a key role in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes, both of which were rolled out during the pandemic.

"Our whole batch is happy that he has become cabinet secretary. He is deserving and the senior-most officer. The government has truly chosen an officer on merit," said Arun Singhal, director general of National Archives of India, and his batchmate.

"It's not that he gets swayed by everyone’s opinions easily. He is firm and fair, while being polite. He sticks to his decisions and is not wishy-washy. He has proven his mettle while serving as finance secretary and in other assignments in the government of India," said Singhal, an IAS from Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Somanathan's another batchmate Pravir Krishna said, "We all predicted when he joined the service that he would become cabinet secretary, and now it has come true."

“He is very disciplined and strict, making decisions based solely on facts. He is one of the finest officers and a strict disciplinarian, recognized as one of the most outstanding members of the service," said Krishna, his batchmate and a retired IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Also Read: Centre aims to better the fiscal deficit target in FY26: Somanathan “Despite his strictness, he is soft-spoken, approachable, and open with everyone. He has a photographic memory, recalling every incident with remarkable clarity. Well-liked within his batch, he is also known for being strictly vegetarian,” said Krishna, a former managing director of Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (Trifed).

Somanathan, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, his home state, will serve a two-year tenure beginning 30 August.

Before assuming the role of cabinet secretary, Somanathan will serve as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the cabinet secretariat from the date he begins the assignment until he officially takes over as Cabinet Secretary.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Somanathan hails from a lineage of civil servants. His father, TV Ramachandran, was a 1961-batch IAS officer.

Previous roles As the Union finance secretary and secretary of expenditure, Somanathan played a crucial role in shaping India's economic policies, including budget formulation and fiscal management.

He also served as additional secretary and joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Internationally, Somanathan's stint as a director at the World Bank Group in Washington enriched his exposure to global economic issues and development policies. He joined the World Bank in 1996 through the Young Professionals Programme, initially serving as a financial economist in the East Asia & Pacific Regional Vice Presidency. By 2000, he became one of the Bank’s youngest sector managers when appointed manager of the Budget Policy Group. From 2011 to 2015, he served as a director at the Bank.

Additionally, he has represented India in various international forums, including the G20 and BRICS nations.

As cabinet secretary, Somanathan will confront several challenges. The current government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, relies heavily on key alliance partners such as Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Managing a coalition government presents its own complexities, and Somanathan will need to navigate decisions that balance the interests of these allies.