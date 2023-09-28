Before AIADMK, BJP’s Annamalai hinted at ending alliance in Tamil Nadu
The differences between the AIADMK and the BJP sprouted a few months ago when Annamalai expressed his desire for the party to go solo in the state, much to ally AIADMK's annoyance
The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has officially snapped all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), coinciding with the Assembly election likely due in December and the Lok Sabha election 2024. It wasn't an overnight decision; the differences between the AIADMK and the BJP sprouted a few months ago when Annamalai expressed his desire for the party to go solo in the state, much to ally AIADMK's annoyance.