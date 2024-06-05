Behind closed doors, Biden shows signs of slipping
Annie Linskey , Siobhan Hughes , The Wall Street Journal 15 min read 05 Jun 2024, 02:04 PM IST
SummaryParticipants in meetings said the 81-year-old president performed poorly at times. The White House said Biden is sharp and his critics are playing partisan politics.
WASHINGTON—When President Biden met with congressional leaders in the West Wing in January to negotiate a Ukraine funding deal, he spoke so softly at times that some participants struggled to hear him, according to five people familiar with the meeting. He read from notes to make obvious points, paused for extended periods and sometimes closed his eyes for so long that some in the room wondered whether he had tuned out.
