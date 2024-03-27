Behind closed doors, the US pushes to shape, not stop, the Rafah operation
WASHINGTON—In two days of meetings between the Israeli defense chief and senior officials in the White House and Pentagon, discussions on Israel’s planned military operation in southern Gaza focused not on how to stop it, but on how to protect civilians during its rollout.