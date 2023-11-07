Behind the Hunter Biden Investigation: Mistrust, Mutual Suspicion, Delays

The yearslong criminal investigation into Hunter Biden has aired a lot of dirty laundry about the president’s son’s attempts at foreign business and his descent into drug addiction. A parallel congressional probe is now airing a lot of dirty laundry about the government officials investigating him.

The younger Biden was indicted in September on three felony gun charges and pleaded not guilty last month in Delaware federal court. In the lead-up to that indictment and in recent weeks, House Republicans have collected internal government records and interviewed prosecutors and federal agents, after two Internal Revenue Service agents alleged Justice Department officials had interfered in the probe.

A review of those records, including thousands of pages of transcripts, shows that multiple officials disputed several of the IRS agents’ most explosive allegations, while corroborating others, including widespread frustrations in the inquiry.

The review, and interviews with other current and former law-enforcement officials, also shed new light on how the five-year investigation into President Biden’s son was ultimately hamstrung by suspicion among members of the team.

Republicans are accusing the Justice Department of giving Hunter Biden preferential treatment, particularly after prosecutors and agents had agreed in early 2022 that Hunter Biden should face tax charges, while Democrats have cast him as the casualty of a partisan smear campaign.

David Weiss, who has overseen the investigation, first as the Trump administration’s top federal prosecutor in Delaware and now as a special counsel, is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday behind closed doors, to give his first testimony on the topic. A spokesman for Weiss said the special counsel is taking the “unprecedented step" of testifying before the investigation was finished to “make clear that he’s had and continues to have full authority over his investigation and to bring charges in any jurisdiction."

Here are some of the issues that have bedeviled the probe.

‘He’s a bulldog’

At the center of the House inquiry is an Internal Revenue Service criminal supervisor named Gary Shapley, who had worked for the agency since 2009 and had both supporters and detractors among his colleagues.

“Gary is a fantastic agent. He’s a bulldog. He will get to the bottom of it," one supervisor, Michael Batdorf testified, but added that Shapley’s demeanor brought some challenges. “Gary has a tendency to go to grade 7, five-alarm fire on everything," he said.

When prosecutors and investigators gathered in October 2022 in Wilmington, Del., to discuss the inquiry into Hunter Biden’s tax and business dealings, an FBI official asked if anyone in the room thought the case had been politicized. No one said yes, but hours later, Shapley tapped out an email that laid bare deep concerns he had that Biden administration appointees were stymying the long-running probe. “Weiss stated that he is not the deciding person on whether charges are filed," he wrote in a list of problems he saw with the meeting.

Misunderstandings fuel suspicion

One of Shapley’s most serious allegations, supported by his IRS agent colleague Joseph Ziegler, was that the Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles had prevented Weiss from bringing tax charges against Hunter Biden in their districts, the legally appropriate places to bring such charges.

In closed-door testimony, the U.S. attorneys disputed those claims, saying they only conveyed that they weren’t interested in partnering with Weiss on the Hunter Biden case. They said they otherwise offered to provide administrative support for his prosecutors to pursue charges in their respective districts.

“I discussed our analysis of facts and law to explain to him why we would not be co-counseling on the case, but then I told him that we were happy to provide office space, administrative support for his attorneys," said E. Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney in central California, recounting an October 2022 phone call with Weiss. “He thanked me for that and the call ended."

The U.S. attorney in Washington, Matt Graves, said he gave a “high-level commitment that we would provide whatever logistical support that he needed." Graves said his decision not to work with Weiss followed an assessment of the case by career prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington.

A defendant unlike others

Even if investigators wanted to treat the Hunter Biden probe like any other, practical aspects made that infeasible.

Investigators criticized the FBI for telling the Secret Service the night before agents planned to interview Hunter Biden in December 2020, for example, saying it blew up their efforts to obtain any candid information. Others said it would be logical for the FBI to alert the Secret Service to avoid surprising armed agents trained to protect their charges at all costs.

Around the same time, Weiss “jubilantly congratulated" the investigative team for keeping the investigation a secret, while the IRS agents seethed about not being able to pursue the investigation as they felt appropriate, testimony shows.

Complaints date to Trump era

Many of the complaints date to 2020, when the Trump administration and Attorney General William Barr were in charge. In March that year, for example, investigators were ready to seek search warrants for locations in California, Arkansas, New York and Washington, and planned for 15 contemporaneous interviews, but prosecutors delayed signing off on the plan for months. The committee interviews haven’t explained those delays. Former Justice Department officials said Barr and other senior leaders gave what they believed to be a clear mandate to treat the case as they would any other, and took pains not to interfere.

IRS investigators had drafted a search warrant for the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he had abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop, and were eager to examine it, but were blocked by the FBI from reviewing its files.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware also had a reputation across administrations for moving slowly. “Violent crime, financial crimes, national security. It doesn’t matter. They are just a very deliberative U.S. Attorney’s Office in the processing of investigations," said an FBI supervisor from the Baltimore field office, who helped oversee the Hunter Biden investigation.

Tax case complexities

The IRS investigators in particular chafed at not being able to take certain investigative steps. Others attributed some of the tensions to the sensitive nature of the investigation and because tax cases in particular require certain approvals from Justice Department headquarters regardless of the district they are in.

Even though Weiss was running the case, the “Tax Division had responsibilities under the Justice Department procedures and policies to review certain things and approve certain things, yes," a top tax division official, Stuart Goldberg, said in his congressional interview last month.

According to one August 2022 email written by Shapley, investigators pushed for charging Hunter Biden over his unreported and unpaid 2014 and 2015 taxes, but Tax Division lawyers said the defense, including that part of his taxes had been paid by someone else, “would make it too complex for the jury."

Biden’s taxes and penalties have since been paid, his lawyers have said.

Mutual mistrust

The interview transcripts highlight how a lack of communication appeared pervasive through the investigation and fueled suspicion.

In January 2020, Barr tasked the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in western Pennsylvania, Scott Brady, with reviewing allegations involving Ukraine, including materials Rudy Giuliani, a Trump ally, was circulating about the Biden family. Brady ultimately concluded that some information they collected warranted further review by Weiss, but found it was “regularly a challenge" to interact with his team.

“I think there was both a skepticism of the information that we were developing, that we had received, and skepticism and then weariness of that information," he said.

Poor communication

Law-enforcement officials convened the October 2022 meeting because media leaks about the inquiry suggested agents were unhappy about its pace. One of the FBI officials in the meeting, Thomas Sobocinski, later told congressional investigators he felt the need to ask if anyone felt political interference in the investigation to try to move the case along, and said he was worried the team wasn’t communicating enough. “It’s really important to have that at that level so that there’s no misunderstanding about what’s going on," he said.

Weeks after the October meeting, which prompted Shapley’s email about his concerns, Weiss told Shapley’s supervisors that he wouldn’t speak to Shapley anymore. “Mr. Weiss stated to me that he would not be communicating with Mr. Shapley anymore and he would be going directly to me," said IRS supervisor Darrell Waldon.

By December 2022, Shapley’s supervisors said, they decided to remove Shapley from the Hunter Biden investigation because of that communication breakdown.

They didn’t actually tell him he was off the team until months later because the agents weren’t taking investigative steps at the time and were waiting to see if prosecutors would move forward.

“If removing the investigative team that had no more investigative work to be done would get that case to the goal line and get it prosecuted…I’m willing to remove that investigative team," the IRS’s Batdorf said.

By the time he was officially told in May, Shapley and his supporters viewed his removal as retaliation for coming forward with his allegations.

