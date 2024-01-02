Beijing Is on a Wartime Footing
SummaryBiden needs to rebuild America’s ‘arsenal of democracy’ or risk being unprepared.
The good news about U.S.-China relations is that last month the two countries restored military-to-military dialogue after a 16-month rupture. The bad news is that it hasn’t slowed the military buildup in Beijing, which increasingly appears to be on a wartime footing. The U.S. needs to do likewise and reassemble what President Franklin D. Roosevelt referred to as the nation’s “arsenal of democracy."