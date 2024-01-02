Beijing Is on a Wartime Footing

The main beneficiary of China’s defense industrial growth is arguably the PLA’s navy. China is now the world’s largest shipbuilder by a significant margin. Its shipbuilding capacity is more than 230 times as large as the U.S.’s, allowing it to build 23 million tons of vessels, compared with less than 100,000 tons in the U.S. One Chinese shipyard, the Jiangnan Shipyard located on Changxing Island, has more capacity than all U.S. shipyards combined, according to U.S. Navy estimates.

