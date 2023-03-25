Belarus Targeted in New Sanctions Round

In addition to Mr. Lukashenko’s presidential aircraft, the U.S. sanctions target two major sources of revenue for his regime: Belarusian Automobile Plant, known BelAZ, and Minsk Automobile Plant, known as MAZ. Mr. Lukashenko has described BelAZ, a producer of dump trucks founded when Belarus was in the Soviet Union, as part of the country’s “national legacy." MAZ is one of the largest automobile makers in Belarus.