At 60, Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh gets married to Rinku Majumdar. First pics out

Former BJP chief of West Bengal Dilip Ghosh got married on Friday to his partner Rinku Majumdar in an intimate ceremony. As the couple tied the knot, pictures of Dilip Ghosh and Rinku Majumdar flooded on social media.

Take a look at the first photos of Dilip Ghosh and Rinku Majumdar after their marriage:

Dressed in traditional Bengali wedding attire – a ‘panjabi’ and ‘dhuti’ Dilip Ghosh was spotted wearing a ‘topor’ on his head. Meanwhile, Rinku Majumdar wore a red banarasi saree, a staple for brides in Bengali weddings.

The couple got married in presence of their close relatives and friends at Ghosh's New Town residence.

The leader along with his wife, appeared before the press following the rituals and sought people's blessings.

“I thank everyone for their good wishes. I also thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has wished me. My personal life will have no bearing on my political career,” Dilip Ghosh told reporters outside his residence in the New Town area of Kolkata.

It was learnt that the wedding rituals were conducted as per Vedic traditions. Only close relatives of the couple were present.

Why did Dilip Ghosh get married? Dilip Ghosh, 60, said that he decided to get married to fulfil his mother's wish.

While he has been a bachelor till now, this is Rinku Majumdar's second marriage, and she has a son from the earlier one.

Dilip Ghosh, known for his one-liners and quirky takes, has been a member of the RSS since his youth, and has served it in various roles across the country before becoming the state BJP president in 2015.

As the state president, he is credited with establishing the BJP as the main opposition party in West Bengal, replacing the Left.

Dilip Ghosh and Rinku Majumdar's love story The couple met in 2021 during morning walks at the Eco Park, and the relationship grew over time, people close to them said.

It was during an IPL match at the Eden Gardens earlier this month that they decided to formalise the relationship, they said.

Asked about his honeymoon plans, he said, “It will happen somewhere in the country.”

The marriage proposal had come from the bride's side.

“I am very happy and proud that he accepted my proposal, though he was not keen in the beginning,”said 51-year-old Rinku Majumdar.

BJP, TMC leaders wish Dilip Ghosh Senior BJP leaders, including the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar, visited Ghosh's residence throughout the day to wish him.

The chief minister also sent two flower bouquets and a letter to Ghosh in the afternoon, wishing him for his new innings.

However, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was conspicuous by his silence.

“I will not comment on it,” he told a local news channel when asked about the wedding.

Ghosh said that on Saturday, he will visit Kharagpur, which he had represented in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024.

He is also likely to attend a political programme in Dumdum, party sources said.

Several TMC leaders also congratulated Ghosh on his wedding.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in a post on X said, "Since they regularly went for morning walks to Eco Park, since their acquaintance began there and eventually blossomed into a union, and since that beautiful Eco Park is the creation of Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister's role in this union is truly undeniable."