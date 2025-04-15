‘Bengal is burning’: Adityanath tears into Mamata-led govt, suggests ‘Danda treatment’ for Waqf rioters in Murshidabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a sharp critique of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, following violent protests in Murshidabad against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Addressing a gathering in Hardoi, Adityanath remarked, "Danda (stick) is the only treatment for rioters. You can see, Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister is silent. She is calling rioters 'peace ambassadors.'"

The UP CM and BJP leader further emphasised that such unrest like that in Murshidabad must be controlled, stating, “Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who understand only the language of beatings don't understand words).”

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh witnessed riots every 2-3 days before 2017, when the BJP came to power, adding "In the name of secularism, they (TMC Govt in Bengal) have given freedom to rioters. The government is silent. Such anarchy should be controlled," he said.

Adityanath criticised the Bengal administration for allegedly giving rioters free rein under the guise of secularism.

He expressed gratitude to the judiciary for deploying central forces to Murshidabad to ensure the safety of Hindus in the area. "I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area," he said.

The BJP has also criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for their handling of the situation, with accusations that TMC MP Bapi Halder made threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

Murshidabad Violence Violence in Murshidabad over protests against the amended Waqf Act on April 12-13, 2025, resulted in three deaths, numerous injuries, and extensive property damage across areas like Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur.

An initial Ministry of Home Affairs probe suggests involvement of alleged Bangladeshi miscreants in the unrest, which escalated from peaceful protests to violent clashes.

Over 200 arrests have been made, and security forces including BSF and CRPF continue to patrol the region to maintain order. Despite the deployment of central forces following a Calcutta High Court order, displaced residents remain fearful, with many seeking shelter and uncertain about returning home.

