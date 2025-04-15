‘Bengal is burning’: Adityanath tears into Mamata-led govt, suggests ‘Danda treatment’ for Waqf rioters in Murshidabad

Yogi Adityanath lambasted West Bengal's government for its inaction amid Murshidabad violence, claiming Bengal is burning while the Chief Minister remains silent. 

Written By Sayantani
Published15 Apr 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh witnessed riots every 2-3 days before 2017, when the BJP came to power, adding ’In the name of secularism, they (TMC Govt in Bengal) have given freedom to rioters. The government is silent. Such anarchy should be controlled’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a sharp critique of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, following violent protests in Murshidabad against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Addressing a gathering in Hardoi, Adityanath remarked, "Danda (stick) is the only treatment for rioters. You can see, Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister is silent. She is calling rioters 'peace ambassadors.'"

Advertisement

The UP CM and BJP leader further emphasised that such unrest like that in Murshidabad must be controlled, stating, “Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who understand only the language of beatings don't understand words).”

Also Read | Murshidabad violence: 210 held; people flee to Malda crossing Ganga | 10 Points

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh witnessed riots every 2-3 days before 2017, when the BJP came to power, adding "In the name of secularism, they (TMC Govt in Bengal) have given freedom to rioters. The government is silent. Such anarchy should be controlled," he said.

Adityanath criticised the Bengal administration for allegedly giving rioters free rein under the guise of secularism.

He expressed gratitude to the judiciary for deploying central forces to Murshidabad to ensure the safety of Hindus in the area. "I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area," he said.

Advertisement

The BJP has also criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for their handling of the situation, with accusations that TMC MP Bapi Halder made threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

Also Read | Hindus forced to ‘flee’ Murshidabad, claims BJP; internet suspended: 10 points

Murshidabad Violence

Violence in Murshidabad over protests against the amended Waqf Act on April 12-13, 2025, resulted in three deaths, numerous injuries, and extensive property damage across areas like Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur.

An initial Ministry of Home Affairs probe suggests involvement of alleged Bangladeshi miscreants in the unrest, which escalated from peaceful protests to violent clashes.

Also Read | Murshidabad violence: CM says no Waqf Act in Bengal; HC verdict a ‘big slap...’

Over 200 arrests have been made, and security forces including BSF and CRPF continue to patrol the region to maintain order. Despite the deployment of central forces following a Calcutta High Court order, displaced residents remain fearful, with many seeking shelter and uncertain about returning home.

Advertisement

West Bengal police have stated that the situation in Murshidabad has normalised and urged residents not to believe rumours. According to Supratim Sarkar, ADG of South Bengal Police, “The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed.”

 
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPolitics‘Bengal is burning’: Adityanath tears into Mamata-led govt, suggests ‘Danda treatment’ for Waqf rioters in Murshidabad
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App