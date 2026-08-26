Karnataka Minister Nagendra rejects reports of his resignation: ‘Completely untrue’

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on 26 August dismissed as untrue media reports stating that he has offered to resign.

Speculation was rife that the Planning and Statistics minister called on Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Rumours had it that Nagendra told Shivakumar he did not wish to embarrass the party leadership any more, and, hence he wanted to voluntarily resign by Wednesday evening.

"The reports currently being aired in the media are completely untrue. I have not received any call from the Chief Minister's Office, and there has been no discussion regarding any resignation. I request your cooperation," Nagendra's office said in a statement quoting him," Nagendra was quoted as saying by newas agency PTI rejecting the reports.

BJP mounts pressure The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and its ally JD(S) have been demanding Nagendra's removal from the Cabinet over the alleged ₹89 crore irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The Opposition disrupted the Monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature through sloganeering and protests inside and outside the Vidhana Soudha and it was adjourned sine die on August 24, three days before the scheduled end.

The Valmiki Corporation case came to light after the corporation's accounts officer Chandrasekharan P died by suicide in May 2024, leaving behind a note alleging unauthorised transfer of funds.

Investigations subsequently alleged that large sums were transferred from the corporation's bank accounts to various accounts, triggering a political controversy and demands for Nagendra's resignation.

Nagendra, who was then the Tribal Welfare Minister, resigned in June 2024 amid the controversy and was later re-inducted into the Cabinet on August 3, 2026.