Bertrand Russell and “The Problem of China”

Russell thought China was being held back by Confucianism’s emphasis on filial piety, which, he argued, led to corruption and “prevented the growth of public spirit". He foresaw a booming Chinese textile sector, with the potential to be “as great as that of Lancashire". He thought that contact with the West would help China’s industrial development, which he expected to “proceed rapidly throughout the next few decades". But he warned China that “development should be controlled by the Chinese rather than by foreign nations."