In a big claim from Navjot Singh Sidhu, he has said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had approached him once expressing his readiness to join the Congress party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I can tell you one thing about who had approached (me). Bhagwant Mann sahab had come to me. If he tells, I will even tell him the place (where they met). He told me paaji, I am ready to be your deputy if I get him to join the Congress. And he also told me that if you come to the Aam Aadmi Party, still he was ready to be my deputy," the Congress leader said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress seat-sharing sealed in Delhi, Gujarat, three other states However, the Congress leader denied and said that he was committed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and can't leave them. He also also Mann that if he wishes to join the Congress, he is welcome to join and should talk to the party leadership in Delhi, the Congress leader claimed as reported by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Smriti Irani can say whatever....: Jairam Ramesh's response on Congress candidate from Amethi “After this, there was no further discussion," he added.

Further targeting the Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, Sidhu said that "They move in aircraft and luxury vehicles but debt has to be paid by Punjabis." He added that his sole aim is to serve the people of Punjab.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024 : Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad again, name cleared by Congress CEC, say sources Last month, Punjab CM took a dig at Sidhu and called him a "useless turncoat" who is a "liability" for every party he joins. His remarks came while addressing a gathering in Chandigarh for the handing over of appointment letters to 457 newly recruited youths in various government departments. Taking on rival parties' leaders, he also alleged that these leaders shift their loyalties every hour due to which people have no faith in them. The CM alsaccused Sidhu of running away from the power department when he was the minister in the previous Congress government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

