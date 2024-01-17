Bhagwant Mann says AAP will win all Lok Sabha polls in Punjab amid seat-sharing talks with Congress: ‘It will be 13-0’
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state amid seat-sharing talks with Congress. "It will be 13-0 (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). The AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab," Bhagwant Mann said.