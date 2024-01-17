Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state amid seat-sharing talks with Congress. "It will be 13-0 (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). The AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab," Bhagwant Mann said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in what is positive news for the INDIA bloc, the Aam Admi Party and the Congress have tied up to contest the Chandigarh Mayoral polls. This alliance signals a positive start for the two parties that are also negotiating on seat sharing in Delhi and Punjab.

Under the arrangement between the AAP and the Congress, the ruling party will contest the mayor's seat while the grand-old party will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal informed.

AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar Tita will contest the polls for the mayor's post while Congress nominees Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi will fight for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

But with Bhagwant Mann exuding confidence of winning all Lok Sabha seats, the seat-sharing talks with Congress are likely to hit brakes yet again.

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors. It also has an ex-officio member MP who has voting rights. The AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House. The polls for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be held on Thursday.

Several Opposition parties have come together under 'INDIA' to unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Centre. While the seat-sharing has not been finalised between and Congress, which recently lost power in two state Assemblies, talks are underway across levels ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

