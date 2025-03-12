‘Bhangedi hain, bhaang peeke aatein hain House mein’, The Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday witnessed an ugly spat between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his predecessor Rabri Devi. Tejashwi Yadav also accused the Bihar chief minister of making ‘lewd gesture’ at former CM Rabri Devi in the assembly.

Staging a walkout, Rabri Devi alleged that Nitish Kumar was under the influence of 'bhang' (cannabis), while Tejashwi Yadav sought the resignation of "mentally unstable" Kumar.

UGLY SPAT AT BIHAR LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL Trouble began when Shashi Yadav, an MLC of the CPI(ML), an RJD ally, rose in her chair to submit before the House that she was not satisfied with the government's reply to her question.

Nitish Kumar reacted, while still seated, with the remark, “The government is doing so much. The earlier governments did nothing.”

This irked Rabri Devi, who rose to intervene, saying “You claim no work was done before you took over. Please summon the records of that period. You will understand better.”

Also Read | Sushil Modi accuses Rabri Devi of graft during her tenure as Bihar CM

Women Empowerment Comes into Play On Nitish Kumar reiterating his point, Rabri Devi reacted with the taunt, "According to you, women did not even wear clothes before 2005, when you became the chief minister."

The allusion was to a faux pas made by the JD(U) president more than once in recent past, while trying to underscore his push for empowering women.

Nitish Kumar, however, dug in his heels, dismissed the charge by the opposition that he was disrespectful towards women.

"Never before have women got so much of respect as they are getting now," asserted the CM who also twisted the knife by pointing towards Rabri Devi, with the remark, "What did they do for women? Her husband made her the chief minister when he ran into trouble."

Notably, Rabri Devi first became the chief minister in 1997 when her husband Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, had to resign, following a CBI charge-sheet in the fodder scam.

Opposition Stages Walkout However, the opposition led by Rabri Devi staged a walkout, even as Nitish Kumar continued with a brief monologue, accusing the RJD of having been soft on perpetrators of Hindu-Muslim riots because of caste affinity.

‘Nitish Kumar Bhang leeke Aata Hai Sadan Mein’ Speaking to reporters outside the House, Rabri Devi alleged, "Nitish Kumar comes to the assembly under the influence of 'bhang'. He misbehaves with women. Today, he has insulted me for the second time."

"He speaks as if he himself was born in 2005, just like his ally PM Modi pretends as if he came into this world in 2014. The two leaders should tell us what is meant by women did not wear clothes in the past?" asked the ex-CM, visibly beside herself.

She added, “The CM is sitting on the lap of the BJP which has its moles acting as his confidants. We have staged a walkout and we will boycott the House till Nitish Kumar does not give up insulting women.”

'CM gestured to Rabri Devi about her putting a bindi' Tejashwi Yadav, who learnt about the unsavoury episode, also told reporters outside the assembly, "“I feel pity for Nitish Kumar. He is at such a stage when we pray to God to keep him healthy. Nitish Kumar's remarks in the House indicate that he is not normal. I think he should resign now. In the House, he makes weird gestures. He gestured to Rabri Devi about her putting a bindi on her forehead. The CM is making gestures asking, “Why are you putting on a bindi?” ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying."