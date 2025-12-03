‘Bhow Bhow’: Renuka Chowdhury's response after reports of privilege move against her amid dog row

In light of reports that a privilege motion is being considered in the Rajya Sabha against Renuka Chowdhury amid the dog controversy, the Congress MP said she will address the issue when necessary and provide a strong response.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, PTI quoted Renuka as saying, “I will see when it will be brought... I will give a befitting reply…”

She added, “People are dying because of pollution, and no one is worried about it. BLOs are committing suicide, their families are getting destroyed, and they are not worried about them. Labour laws are being forced upon us. The Sanchar Saathi app is being forced upon us. But Renuka Chowdhury's dog has rattled everyone. What can I say now? I will continue to take care of animals.”

Also Read | Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sparks row after bringing puppy to Parliament

Watch Renuka Chowdhury's response here –

What sparked the dog issue? The Congress MP's remarks come after she brought a dog into Parliament on Monday, claiming it was a stray that sparked objections from other MPs.

Chaudhary recounted that she rescued the puppy while heading to Parliament. She saw a scooter-car collision and noticed the puppy wandering near the street. To keep the dog safe, she took it into her car. The dog stayed inside the vehicle and left soon after the car dropped off the Congress MP.

Explaining the incident, Chowdhury told ANI, “Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit by the wheel. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion?”

These developments come during the Winter session of the Parliament, which commenced on 1 December. The Centre listed 10 new bills for introduction and decided to hold a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, India’s national song.

The Congress MP later asserted, “The government doesn’t like animals. What’s the harm if a small, harmless animal comes inside?"