Bhupen Borah reveals what Rahul Gandhi said on call after he resigned: ‘Said he felt humiliated too’

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah who resigned from the Congress and is now set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assam elections 2026, has revealed what Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi said to him in a call following his resignation.

Speaking with PTI videos, Bhupen Borah said that when Rahul Gandhi called, he raised the issue of how he had felt humiliated within the party. At this, Rahul Gandhi told Bhupen Bohra that he, too, has felt humiliated.

Recalling the conversation with the Congress MP after his resignation, Bhupen Borah said, I had told Rahul Gandhi that I am feeling humiliated in the party, and then he said that he was also feeling humiliated. Then what is the value of my humiliation?"

“I cannot tolerate such humiliation as I do not have so much capacity,” Borah said.

When asked about state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's allegations that he had taken crores of money from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhupen Borah said that he would take the money in front of the press if ever he's offered it.

‘I will accept the money’: Bhupen Borah Speaking of his father's dreams of building a stadium, the former Congress leader said that he couldn't fullfil that wish even when he was the MLA for two terms. "He died in 2019," he said, adding, “This wish of my father is in my heart, but to build a state-of-the-art stadium, ₹50 crore will not be enough. But I will accept it and start the work.”

The former state president alleged that Gaurav Gogoi had dismantled the opposition alliance he had painstakingly built a few years ago, fearing that if the “opposition came to power in the state by chance, then he may not become the chief minister.”

He said, “When I was given the responsibility to take the alliance forward once again on February 9, then what was the point of including Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain in the talks? Gogoi perhaps felt that if the alliance takes place, then Bhupen Borah will do everything amicably and put it forth before Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, threatening his existence.”

On Sarma visiting his house a day after his resignation, Borah said that they had been in the Congress for 22 years and "I continued for another 10 years".

"Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most influential leader of the Northeast after the late PA Sangma, and when he called me to say that he would come to my house, I welcomed him," he said, adding, “The CM said he had talked to his party's central leaders and then invited me to join the BJP. I am not anywhere now after my resignation, and so agreed to join.”

Bhupen Borah is set to join the saffron party on February 22.