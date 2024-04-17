Biden calls for steep hike to tariff on Chinese steel
SummaryThe president wants to increase a key tariff rate on Chinese steel and aluminum products to 25% from 7.5%.
President Biden called for raising tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from China, beginning what is expected to be a broadside of protectionist steps against Beijing during a presidential election in which trade is a flashpoint.
