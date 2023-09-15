Biden Can’t Resist the ‘River of Power’6 min read 15 Sep 2023, 03:58 PM IST
He alone can remove himself from the 2024 presidential race. There’s every sign he’ll hang on.
It’s been a week of “step away" stories for President Biden, the most significant of which came from the normally sympathetic David Ignatius of the Washington Post. His argument was clear and gently put: Mr. Biden is an admirable figure who’s won great victories, but age has taken too much from him. His supporters can see this, most privately admit it, and he should refrain from putting himself forward as his party’s nominee.