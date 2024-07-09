Biden has 100 million reasons to stay in

In August 2023 the Biden for President campaign amended its FEC Form 1 to assert on Line 5 that the committee was the principal campaign committee for both Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris. At the time nobody had reason to question that maneuver, and if at the Democratic convention Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris emerge as their party’s nominees, then there won’t be a need to challenge the premature designation. If, however, Mr. Biden were to drop out before being nominated and attempt an unprecedented and possibly illegal unlimited transfer of funds to Ms. Harris, the courts would likely interpret the plain language of the statute to prohibit such a contribution. Such legal review will start at the FEC, but the Supreme Court’s recent decisions in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Relentless Inc. v. Department of Commerce to dispense with agency deference could mean a quick test of judicial willingness to enforce a federal statute.