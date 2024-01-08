Biden has a second-term wish list. Congress could spoil his plans.
Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
SummarySome Democrats want the president to draw a sharper contrast with Donald Trump’s proposals.
WASHINGTON—President Biden is planning to pursue an expansive agenda if voters give him a second term, including resurrecting proposals for cheaper child care and prescription drugs, tuition-free community college, an assault-weapons ban and higher taxes on rich Americans.
