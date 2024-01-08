Biden has a second-term wish list. Congress could spoil his plans.

To pay for his wide-ranging plans, Biden would continue his push to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans. He has proposed a “billionaire minimum income tax," which would require that households worth more than $100 million pay at least 20% in tax on their income and rising asset values each year. The president has called for raising the top individual income-tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, quadrupling the 1% tax on stock buybacks and increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%. The president is also pushing for restoring the expanded child tax credit, which expired in 2022 and sharply cut child poverty.