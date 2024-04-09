Biden is spending $1 trillion to fight climate change. Voters don’t care.
Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST
SummaryThe campaign is promoting the effort, hoping to attract young voters. But it is unclear whether the policies could reverse the deep skepticism many young people feel toward the president.
President Biden has done more to address climate change than any of his predecessors. So far, voters don’t seem to care.
