Biden Knew Carter Was in Trouble in 1979. Now He’s in the Same Boat.
Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Dec 2023, 11:01 PM IST
SummaryBoth presidents faced inflation and foreign-policy challenges as they sought a second term.
WASHINGTON—When an unpopular Democratic incumbent president was struggling to build support for a second term, a young Delaware senator floated the idea that the party consider other options for the top of the ticket.
